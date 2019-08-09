Jedforest's guest of honours the Three 9s Greig Laidlaw, Gary Armstrong and Roy Laidlaw.

IN PICTURES: Rugby royalty gathers as Jedburgh honours its Three 9s

Jedforest RFC celebrated its famed Three 9s Roy Laidlaw, Gary Armstrong and Greig Laidlaw last Friday evening at a dinner enjoyed by more than 700 rugby fans.

Interviewed alongside the guests of honour were associated number 10s Jonny Wilkinson, John Rutherford and Finn Russell, while other great Scottish rugby personalities included Stuart Hogg, Doddie Weir, John Jeffrey and current head coach Gregor Townsend....our photographer Bill McBurnie was there on the night.

Dougie Donnelly and Johnny Wilkinson.
The Three 9's with their No 10's, Stand off Finn Russell, Greig Laidlaw, Gary Armstrong, Dougie Donnelly TV Broadcaster, Roy Laidlaw, Johnny Wilkinson and John Rutherford.
David Rose, past Jedforest RFC captain, ex-internationalist, and former Great Britain rugby league player, presented caps to the Three 9's.
Guests pose with the Calcutta Cup at Riverside Park.
