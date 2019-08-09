IN PICTURES: Rugby royalty gathers as Jedburgh honours its Three 9s
Jedforest RFC celebrated its famed Three 9s Roy Laidlaw, Gary Armstrong and Greig Laidlaw last Friday evening at a dinner enjoyed by more than 700 rugby fans.
Interviewed alongside the guests of honour were associated number 10s Jonny Wilkinson, John Rutherford and Finn Russell, while other great Scottish rugby personalities included Stuart Hogg, Doddie Weir, John Jeffrey and current head coach Gregor Townsend....our photographer Bill McBurnie was there on the night.