IN PICTURES: Peebles lights up for Christmas

Christmas, and Santa Claus, came to Peebles last week as the town celebrated the switch-on of the town’s dazzling festive lights.
Hundreds of townsfolk turned out to see Santa Claus and Beltane Queen Katy Blackwood light up the town during a Christmas market and late night shopping evening.
Organised by Peebles Christmas Lights Association volunteers, the event included music from Peebles Ex-Servicemen’s Pipe Band and Peebles Silver Band along with singing from InChorus and local schoolchildren.
Youngsters played at the funfair while adults enjoyed mulled wine before the all-important grand switch on from the Tontine steps.