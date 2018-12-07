IN PICTURES: Peebles lights up for Christmas

Christmas, and Santa Claus, came to Peebles last week as the town celebrated the switch-on of the town’s dazzling festive lights.

Hundreds of townsfolk turned out to see Santa Claus and Beltane Queen Katy Blackwood light up the town during a Christmas market and late night shopping evening.

Children from Kingsland Primary School sing at the switch-on event.

Organised by Peebles Christmas Lights Association volunteers, the event included music from Peebles Ex-Servicemen’s Pipe Band and Peebles Silver Band along with singing from InChorus and local schoolchildren.

Youngsters played at the funfair while adults enjoyed mulled wine before the all-important grand switch on from the Tontine steps.