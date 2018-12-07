IN PICTURES: Peebles lights up for Christmas

Beltane Queen Katy Blackwood and Santa turn on the lights.
Beltane Queen Katy Blackwood and Santa turn on the lights.

Christmas, and Santa Claus, came to Peebles last week as the town celebrated the switch-on of the town’s dazzling festive lights.

Hundreds of townsfolk turned out to see Santa Claus and Beltane Queen Katy Blackwood light up the town during a Christmas market and late night shopping evening.

Children from Kingsland Primary School sing at the switch-on event.

Children from Kingsland Primary School sing at the switch-on event.

Organised by Peebles Christmas Lights Association volunteers, the event included music from Peebles Ex-Servicemen’s Pipe Band and Peebles Silver Band along with singing from InChorus and local schoolchildren.

Youngsters played at the funfair while adults enjoyed mulled wine before the all-important grand switch on from the Tontine steps.