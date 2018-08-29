IN PICTURES: Motorcyclists flock to Borders for 16th Hizzy Run in aid of Alzheimer Scotland

Money collected at the 16th Hizzy Run is being counted, with the total raised set to be announced later this week.

The fundraising ride in memory of racing champion Steven ‘Hizzy’ Hislop started and finished in Denholm, home of Steven’s mother Margaret, on Sunday, with 150 riders completing a 153-mile route.

Participants came from near and far, with Steven’s good friend Ian McVeighty travelling from the Isle of Man to take part.

Others attended from southern England and Donegal in Ireland, with the trophy for best bike going to Allan Patterson, of Hawick.

Organiser Wendy Oliver said: “The rain did have an impact on the number of spectators and participants, but the people that were there were in good spirits.

“The run goes from strength to strength. People plan their holidays around it now. It takes a lot of time and effort to organise, but it’s worth it to see people coming to the area and to raise some money for charity.”

Funds raised this year will help support people living with dementia.

“Last year it was MND, and this year it is Alzheimer Scotland,” Margaret said. “The money is going to stay in the Borders too, which makes it even better.

“The run is always a funny day for me, but when Steve was here he worked with a lot of charities, so it’s good to raise some money in his name.”

