IN PICTURES: Kids enjoy this year’s Bang goes the Borders science festival
More than 1,000 youngsters from across the region got to grips with all things scientific and environmental at St Mary’s School on Saturday.
The annual Bang goes the Borders festival was captured on camera for us by photographers Bill McBurnie and Douglas Hardie.
Lucas and Sarah Horsman with Fin Hume from Lauder.
Contributed
pix@billmcb.com
Stow Primary school pupils, Archie Brown (9) and Isabelle Mack (8) demonstrate the giki app, used to live more sustainably to Emily Lewington, Sophie Edwardson and Megan Brown.
Stow Primary's Lola Jiminez and Maggie Hodgson with headteacher Debbie Matthewson and P5/6 teacher Ruth Lecky.
Youngsters enjoy a science demonstration.
