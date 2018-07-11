IN PICTURES: Jethart’s first-ever lead rein rideout

Young riders came from across the Borders on Sunday to follow the Jethart Callant’s Festival first leading rein rideout.

Callant Nick Arnold and his henchmen were on hand to help lead riders as young as two-and-a-half along the short route from Jedburgh to Riverside and back on Sunday afternoon.

For many youngsters it was their first chance to ride up the town’s High Street behind the Jedforest Instrumental Band and it proved a more than successful way to fill the void left for younger riders with the amalgamation of Lanton rideout with Ancrum this year.

Young riders travelled from as far as Kelso, Selkirk and Hawick to join the two-hour parade.

Our photographer Bill McBurnie captured some great images of the next generation cavalcade on the day.