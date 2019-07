It’s been a busy weekend for Jethart Callant Euan Munro.

Saturday saw the annual rideout to Southdean and on Sunday hundreds of youngsters enjoyed a teddy bears’ picnic with the man of the moment at Woodend - all caught on camera by our photographer Bill McBurnie.

