IN PICTURES: Jethart Callant’s Festival rides to Lanton and Ancrum

Euan Munro grinned from ear to ear as he led a cavalcade into his home village as Jethart Callant last Wednesday.

In a special moment for the Munro family, the callant was greeted at the entrance to the village by his cousin Robert Munro who accompanied him at the head of the cavalcade past his family home to the war memorial for an act of remembrance - All captured on camera by our photographer Bill McBurnie.

Jethart Callant's Festival rideout to Lanton and Ancrum. pix@billmcb.com Buy a Photo

Jethart Callant's Festival rideout to Lanton and Ancrum. pix@billmcb.com Buy a Photo

Jethart Callant's Festival rideout to Lanton and Ancrum. pix@billmcb.com Buy a Photo

Jethart Callant's Festival rideout to Lanton and Ancrum. pix@billmcb.com Buy a Photo

View more