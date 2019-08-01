IN PICTURES: Jedforest Hunt’s annual dog show
Hundreds of hounds and dozens of dogs competed in the Jedforest Hunt’s annual dog show at Bedrule on Sunday.
Thursday 01 August 2019 14:24
The event attracted four-legged friends from across the region as well as from further afield and our photographer Bill McBurnie was there on the day....read about it all here:
https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/people/borderers-on-hunt-for-prizes-at-jedforest-s-dog-show-1-4975057
Hunt master Lee Peters with local winners at the Jedforest Hunt dog show. Nicky Shiels had the best Lurcher within the Jedforest County, Edwina Stacy-Marks had the Champion Lurcher of the show and Hermione Peters won the Champion Scottish Hound.
pix@billmcb.com
Hermione Peters in the show ring with her hounds.
pix@billmcb.com
Archie Douglas from Jedburgh found a nice spot to sit at the dog show.
pix@billmcb.com
Emily and Kerry Conway take a break with their lakeland terrier 'Henry' at the Jedforest dog event
pix@billmcb.com
View more