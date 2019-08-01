1st, second and third for Jedburgh - Jed Burns, Kyle Agnew and Keiran Peters with judges John Hill and Joe Marley

IN PICTURES: Jedforest Hunt’s annual dog show

Hundreds of hounds and dozens of dogs competed in the Jedforest Hunt’s annual dog show at Bedrule on Sunday.

The event attracted four-legged friends from across the region as well as from further afield and our photographer Bill McBurnie was there on the day....read about it all here: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/people/borderers-on-hunt-for-prizes-at-jedforest-s-dog-show-1-4975057

Hunt master Lee Peters with local winners at the Jedforest Hunt dog show. Nicky Shiels had the best Lurcher within the Jedforest County, Edwina Stacy-Marks had the Champion Lurcher of the show and Hermione Peters won the Champion Scottish Hound.
Hermione Peters in the show ring with her hounds.
Archie Douglas from Jedburgh found a nice spot to sit at the dog show.
Emily and Kerry Conway take a break with their lakeland terrier 'Henry' at the Jedforest dog event
