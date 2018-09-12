IN PICTURES: Innerleithen Pipe Band Championships hailed a success

More than 100 pipers and drummers from as far afield as Fife and Edinburgh descended on the picturesque grounds of St Ronan’s School on Saturday.

Organised by St Ronan’s Piping Society, the annual Innerleithen Pipe Band Championships brought to a close this year’s Lothian and Borders branch competition season.

At St Ronan's Primary School, Innerleithen, Peeblesshire in the Scottish Borders on Saturday, 8th September 2018.

As well as the bands travelling to the event, it also included local bands Tweedvale and Peebles Ex-Servicemen’s, the former of which rounded off a successful season by picking up the Grade 4 MSR trophy and the prize for ‘best band along the street’ on the post-massed bands parade.

Ronan’s Piping Society secretary Allan Johnston said: “The contest featured over 25 performances with bands from grades 2, 3, 4, novice juvenile and a juvenile and adult drum majors completion.

“To cap off an excellent day, no less than seven pipe bands paraded up Pirn Road and along High Street where they were cheered on by an enthusiastic crowd of spectators.”

Away from the competition ring, refreshments, a funfair, inflatables and a climbing wall kept spectators entertained.

Accepting his salute, this year’s chieftain David Lindsay, said; “This has been a fantastic day. I was particularly impressed by the quality of the performances today and the dedication of the bands.

“I was also encouraged by the number of young people who are taking up the pipes and drums, they are the future of this great institution and long may that continue.

“Today has been a great honour and one which Lorna my wife and I will remember for the rest of our lives.”

Allan added: “I really need to thank all of the people who made today such a fantastic success, our patrons, sponsors and advertisers without whose support our event could not take place. Thanks also to the many spectators who came along to watch the performances.

“Today, however, was all about the performers and their skills and dedication shone through, giving everyone a fabulous musical treat not to be forgotten easily.”

Next year’s contest takes place at St Ronan’s School on Saturday, September 14. Results were as follows:

Grade Novice B: 1, George Watson’s College Novice Juvenile; 2, Davidson’s Main and District Junior.

Grade 4: 1, Stockbridge; 2, Camelon and District; 3, Peebles Ex-Servicemen’s; 4, Troon Blackrock.

Grade 4 MSR: 1, Tweedvale, 2, Davidson’s Mains and District; 3, Camelon and District; 4, George Watson’s College Novice Juvenile; 5, Penicuik and District.

Grade 3: 1, Stockbridge;2, Davidson’s Mains and District; 3, George Watson’s College Novice Juvenile; 4, Penicuik and District; 5, Troon Blackrock.