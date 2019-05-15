IN PICTURES: Hawick Cornet leads Lilliesleaf rideout
Hawick Cornet Connor Brunton led 70 followers to Lilliesleaf on Tuesday afternoon.
Our photographer Bill McBurnie was there to capture the afternoon.
Lasses Jennifer Nichol, Victoria Campbell and Katy Moffat with acting mother Tracy Crawford at Lilliesleaf.
Hollie Hamilton and Kayley Harte at Lilliesleaf.
Youngsters enjoy the sunshine and ice cream at Lilliesleaf.
Chloe Scott, Isaac Amos and Ava Scott wait at Hawick to see off the Lilliesleaf rideout.
