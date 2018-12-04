IN PICTURES: Goodwill galore at Hawick’s Trinity Gardens celebrations

Hundreds of Hawick residents entered into the festive spirit on Saturday as the entire town came together to celebrate the countdown to Christmas.

More than 20 local crafters, charities and businesses sold their festive wares while children enjoyed seeing the huskies, face painting and balloon sculpting in action at the second annual winter festival organised by the town’s community council and held in Trinity Gardens.

Hawick Pantomine Group promote their upcoming production.

Music and dancing from Hawick Scout Pipe Band, Trinity Primary School, Act 1, Sam Deans, the Golden Girls, Pantomime Group, Dolly Mixtures, Hawick High School, Saxhorn Band and the Operatic Society kept crowds entertained throughout the afternoon before Santa switched on the tree lights as darkness fell.

Hawick Community Council chairman Ian Turnbull said: “Without the very large and enthusiastic turn-out, the event would not have been the success it was.

“It was very well attended by the public. The face painting and balloon art were particularly popular with the younger members of the public and at any one time, there were several hundred people in attendance at the market and the performance area.

“A special thanks, must go to those volunteers who helped to set up, steward and to take down the stalls and staging at the conclusion of the event.”

Ian added: “The event, being in December, was very much weather dependent and as it turned out, the weather did influence the overall success.

“Due to the amount of rain we had in the morning, it was unsafe to use the speakers and microphones which were intended for the use of the performers on the stage.

“Although the weather did clear later, it was an unfortunate downside that the performers had to sing without the benefit of a sound system. I am sure the public will understand that safety was of the utmost importance. The performers did very well in the circumstances.

“Thanks also to the group of very enthusiastic members of Hawick Boxing Club. The staging and stalls were set up in record time with their help and the clear up at the end was equally speedy and enthusiastically carried out.

“Other helpers included, but not restricted to, honorary provost Watson McAteer for being the master of ceremonies, Keith Johnson of Friends of Wilton Lodge Park for providing the staging, Scotty Mitchell for his advice on the use and safety of sound equipment, The Reivers for the use of their gazebos and Billy Welsh, Marion and Gordon Short, who, as well as some members of the community council, helped with the stewarding.

“Our carol sheets were printed and sponsored by Scott and Paterson Printers for which we are extremely grateful.”