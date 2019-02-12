IN PICTURES: Glen Douglas Hall hosts annual Burns supper

Glen Douglas Community Hall brought weeks of tributes to Robert Burns to a close with a sell-out celebration of the country’s most famous bard at the weekend.

Guests filled the hall, three miles south of Jedburgh, on Saturday evening where the haggis was carried in by hall chairman John Currie, accompanied by Hawick piper Robert Scott and addressed by Jedburgh butcher Alan Learmonth.

Derek Inglis from Hawick gives his rendition of Tam o' Shanter.

Ex- Jethart heralds John Mabon and Brian Marshall chaired and said the Selkirk Grace respectively, while the toast to the lassies came from another ex-herald and former provost Len Wyse.

A reply from the lassies and the immortal memory followed from Jane Brown, from Dumfries, who served as president of the Robert Burns World Federation in 2012.

A three-course traditional Burns supper was served up from the hall kitchen throughout the evening and a vote of thanks was given by John Currie.

Musical entertainment came from singers Robert Scott and Rebecca Jackson and accordionist Stuart Anderson.

Hawick’s Derek Inglis entertained with his recitals of Tam o’ Shanter and Holy Willie’s Prayer.

Meanwhile at The Haining in Selkirk, Ideoms Theatre Company brought their sell-out alternative Burns Supper tour to a close on Saturday.

Entertainers John Nichol and Hillary Bell have spent the last three weeks touring the Borders with their alternative take on a tribute to Burns.