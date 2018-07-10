IN PICTURES: Family and dog fun day at Wilton Lodge Park

Dogs and their owners descended on Hawick in their droves on Friday for a family day of fun and competition.

Over 300 people flocked to Wilton Lodge Park for the second annual family and dog fun day, organised by Scottish Borders Council.

Lillian Hogan and Iona Taylor with Hollie at the agility course.

Activities and entertainment ran throughout the day in glorious conditions, with over 50 pets entered into the various competitions, including a fun dog show.

The Les Amis D’Onno dog display team wowed the crowds, while a ‘have a go’ dog agility course, run by Dryburgh Abbey Training Group, was tackled by four-legged friends of all abilities.

Braw Puppy was on hand with dog training demonstrations, with information on the control of dogs, the Green Dog Walker scheme, free health checks and microchipping also available.

Councillor Sandy Aitchison, executive member for neighbourhoods and locality services, said: “This was another fantastic day, with entertainment, activities and education the themes of the day.

“It is vital communities play their part and be responsible dog owners, in particular our young people, and our family and dog fun day certainly helped get across this positive message.”

“Thank you to all who attended with their pets, as well as the charities, volunteers and sponsors who supported the event.”

Dog show results:

Golden Oldie – Amber (owner Lily Fairley)

Prettiest Bitch – Lulu (Gwen Lindsay)

Most Handsome – Ben (Melissa Whittet)

Best Rescue – Tig (Heather McManus)

Best Puppy – Lacey (Jacqueline Tout)

Junior Handler – Deck (Mia Walker)

Best in Show – Tig (Heather McManus)