IN PICTURES: Crowds enjoy Melrose’s rugby sevens tournament

Spectators, many donning their fancy dress for the day, enjoyed a thrilling day of rugby, which was eventually won by the London Scottish team, and it was all captured on camera by our photographer Bill McBurnie.
Thousands of spectators headed to the Greenyards in Melrose for the annual rugby sevens tournament on Saturday.
