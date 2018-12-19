IN PICTURES: Community spirit saves Walkerburn Christmas lights event

Community spirit saved the day and left Walkerburn looking fine and festive as its tree and light decorations were illuminated at the weekend.

The village was in danger of being left in the dark this Christmas after a change in tenancy at Caberston Farm, host to the festive display for many years, meant new blood was needed to organise proceedings.

Rachel and Angela Woodcock with Bailey Hunter at Walkerburn

However, newcomers Ben and Lisa Ditchburn welcomed villagers to their garden for carols, refreshments and to see festival lass Tiegan Hunter turn on the lights on Friday.

Martha Gibson, Walkerburn Summer Festival’s secretary, said: “They had only just moved in on the Monday and were very kind in providing the mulled wine and mince pies.

“They’re really keen to build on it for next year too.”

Another saving grace, Martha said, was the team from Walkerburn’s Apex Forestry, which stepped in at the last minute to put up and decorate the tree.

Bailey Hunter, Rachel Woodcock, Nathan Kirk and Jack Ewart.

“Those young lads really saved the day,” she said. “I put an appeal for help on Facebook as all the previous people who used to help had retired. It was quite desperate.

“Apex offered, without hesitation, to come and help and have agreed to do the same next year.

“I feel like we have won the lottery having these brilliant young guys, and the firm’s owner, David Meldrum, come out of the mist to help.”