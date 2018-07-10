IN PICTURES: Burnfoot Carnival pulls in the crowds

More than 400 people flocked to Burnfoot on Saturday for its annual carnival.

The celebrations were blessed with some first-class weather which helped pull in bumper crowds.

This Still Game entry won first prize at the fancy-dress contest at 2018's Burnfoot Carnival.

This year’s carnival queen Casey Graham was crowned by her predecessor Skye Clears and cornet Tyler Frew received his riding crop after Hawick provost Watson McAteer officially opened the event.

More than 50 youngsters took part in the fancy-dress contest, each receiving a certificate and prize from Hawick Cornet Gareth Renwick and his lass Jenny Nichol, before an afternoon of entertainment within the grounds of Burnfoot Community School.

Hawick Scout Pipe Band, Hawick Saxhorn Band and local acts Pyre, the Joe Mangels and the Stevie T band provided live music while dancers from Hawick’s Got2Dance group proved as popular as ever.

This year’s other entertainment included a funfair, inflatables, stalls and face-painting.

Ann Knight, chairwoman of Burnfoot Community Council, said: “We had a great day for it and had between 400 and 500 people through the gates. Everybody enjoyed themselves and we were very lucky again with donations to keep it all going.

“It all comes down to volunteers and help from local businesses and we couldn’t do it without them.”

Ann added: “Burnfoot Church donated tea, coffee and water, Morrisons provided fruit for the children, the chairs and tables were loaned from Heart of Hawick, Border Pharmacy helped pay for the bands and Waverley Housing sponsored the event too. The council supported us financially too and Hamish Smith jewellers kindly fixed the crown so that it could be used this year.”