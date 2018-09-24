IN PICTURES: Borders science festival goes off with a bang

Over 1,000 science fans from across the Borders donned their lab coats and safety specs and headed for Melrose on Saturday for the Bang Goes the Borders science festival.

Guest scientists from all over Scotland brought the wonders of their laboratories into St Mary’s School to entertain and educate youngsters on all things science, for the free event organised by the school.

Form 8 students were manning the information desk, Mhari Buchanan, Rosie Platt, Amelie Gibson , Hannah Cully, fr: Lara Jeffrey and Hannah Francis

Now in its eighth year, the one-day festival featured more than 30 different hands-on activities and workshops aimed at youngsters from 5 to 13 years.

Those youngsters tried their hand at activities including boat building, bag designing and apple juice making with volunteers from organisations including the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, Tweed Foundation, Glasgow Science Centre, A Greener Melrose and university professors from St Andrews and Edinburgh.

Staff and students from the country’s universities and schools also manned lessons and activities throughout the day.

St Mary’s School headmaster Liam Harvey said: “It was a huge success. We saw over 1,000 visitors over the threshold.

“We have had nothing but extremely positive feedback which is really pleasing to hear.

“This was our eight science festival so we’re really chuffed it went so well.”