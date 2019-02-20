Ancrum hand ba' on the green.

IN PICTURES: Ancrum hand ba’ in 20 photos

The Borders hand ba’ events continued this week with Ancrum’s game on Saturday providing some brilliant photo opportunities for our photographer Bill McBurnie.

This year’s ba’ was a closely-fought and extremely well-supported affair with the uppies winning both youth games 2-1 and 4-1 respectively, and the uppies claiming victory 4-3 in the men’s game – Read the full story here: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/whats-on/arts/both-sides-cliam-a-win-at-ancrum-hand-ba-1-4876368

Robbie Elder, Craig Cowan and Craig Goodfellow grapple for the ba' at Ancrum.
Players stretch to catch the ba'.
Faces are pulled as the games carries on.
Michael Blair snatches the ba'.
