​In photos: Scotland’s last ten rugby matches versus Italy

Here’s how his ten so far, all but one of them victories, went …

June 10, 2017, summer test: Scotland 34, Italy 13

Kelso’s Ross Ford scored two tries as Townsend got off to a winning start against the Italians in Singapore, with Ali Price, Tim Visser and Damien Hoyland also touching down and Finn Russell, Duncan Taylor and ex-Melrose back Peter Horne adding a conversion apiece and Russell also kicking a penalty.

March 17, 2018, Six Nations: Italy 27, Scotland 29

Fraser Brown, John Barclay, Sean Maitland and Hawick’s Stuart Hogg scored tries and Jedburgh’s Greig Laidlaw kicked three conversions and a penalty as the Scots edged out their hosts in Rome.

February 2, 2019, Six Nations: Scotland 33, Italy 20

Chris Harris and Hawick’s Stuart Hogg added tries to Blair Kinghorn’s hat-trick and further points were contributed by three conversions by Jedburgh’s Greig Laidlaw, their captain, and one by Finn Russell.

February 22, 2020, Six Nations: Italy 0, Scotland 17

Chris Harris, Adam Hastings and Hawick’s Stuart Hogg, also skippering, touched down, with Hastings adding one conversion, as the Italians were whitewashed on home turf in Rome.

November 14, 2020, Autumn Nations Cup: Italy 17, Scotland 28

Hawick’s Stuart Hogg skippered in Florence as Duhan van der Merwe, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings and George Turner scored tries, all converted by Duncan Weir.

March 20, 2021, Six Nations: Scotland 52, Italy 10

Hawick’s Darcy Graham touched down – along with Dave Cherry and Duhan van der Merwe at the double, Huw Jones, Scott Steele and Sam Johnson – and fellow ex-Green and captain Stuart Hogg, playing at fly-half, kicked six conversions as Scotland ran up their biggest winning margin in the Six Nations to date.

March 12, 2022, Six Nations: Italy 22, Scotland 33

Hawick’s Stuart Hogg, also captaining, and Darcy Graham scored tries, along with Chris Harris and Sam Johnson, and Finn Russell added four conversions in Rome.

March 18, 2023, Six Nations: Scotland 26, Italy 14

Hawick’s Rory Sutherland, brought on as a replacement loosehead prop just ahead of the hour mark, was the only Borderer to feature as Blair Kinghorn scored three tries and Duhan van der Merwe another, with Kinghorn adding three conversions, for captain Jamie Ritchie’s side in Edinburgh.

July 29, 2023, summer test: Scotland 25, Italy 13

Ex-Southern Knight Rory Darge skippered as Hawick’s Darcy Graham scored two tries and Josh Bayliss another, with Ben Healy kicking two conversions and two penalties, during a 2023 Rugby World Cup warm-up in Edinburgh.

March 9, 2024: Italy 31, Scotland 29

Ex-Southern Knight Rory Darge and French-born Cameron Redpath, one of ex-Melrose scrum-half Bryan Redpath’s sons, were the closest things to Borderers fielded as Scotland lost to Italy for the first time since 2015 and for the first time in Rome since 2012. Zander Fagerson, Kyle Steyn, Pierre Schoeman and Sam Skinner scored tries and Finn Russell added three conversions and a penalty.

