IDEOMS Theatre group set to put a twist on Burns’ night

An alternative but hugely popular take on the traditional Burns supper celebration will be held at Bowhill House in selkirk later this month.

Ideoms Theatre Company will perform its unique celebration of the Scottish bard’s work to an audience at Bowhill on Saturday, January 26.

A wild and wacky take on the traditional Burns supper the evening like no other will feature song, verse and performances from entertainers John Nicol, Hilary Bell, Jenni Borthwick, Ross Milligan and piper Duncan Bell.

A traditional Burns meal will follow the performance featuring a delicious menu of haggis, neeps and tatties, as well as a wee dram to toast the haggis and further entertainment.

Sarah Richardson, visitor services and marketing manager at Bowhill, said: “Guests can expect plenty of fun from our alternative Burns supper.

“The annual event always goes down a treat, with tickets selling fast.

“There won’t be any speeches. Instead, performances from John Nichol and friends will take a fresh look at Burns’ work, including a collection of his famous – and lesser known – pieces.

“It is set to be a fantastic night for everyone looking for a fun way to celebrate this important date in the Scottish calendar.”

Ideoms is renowned for presenting the work of Burns using unusual visuals and witty jokes, whilst still retaining the integrity of the famous material.

Its Burns production, which will also visit Smailholm on Saturday, January 19, is promising visitors an evening of unique and quirky entertainment.

Tickets cost £28 and include entertainment, supper and a dram. The event kicks off at 7pm on January 26.

To book tickets, call Bowhill on 01750 22204, or go online and visit www. borderevents.com.