Hunt for lorry theives after Duns heist

Police have launched an investigation after a lorry was stolen from a business premises in Duns at around 9pm on Tuesday, February 6.

The DAF LF45 lorry was stolen from a business within the Station Road Industrial Estate, on the outskirts of the Berwickshire town.

A number of tyres were also stolen.

The lorry is believed to then been driven in a southbound direction between 9-9.30pm on the A6112 in convoy with a white Renault Kangoo van, which was also used in the execution of the theft.

The lorry was subsequently recovered in County Durham.

Police Scotland was made aware of the incident on Thursday, February 8, and officers are now appealing for witnesses. No suspect descriptions are available at this time.

Detective Constable Gerard Quinn, of Galashiels’ Criminal Investigation Department, said: “This was a high-value theft and we are eager to trace those responsible as soon as possible.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area, and saw a DAF LF45 lorry and a white Renault Kangoo van travelling in convoy on the A6112 on the evening of Tuesday, February 6, to get in touch with us at their earliest convenience.”

Those with information can contact officers at Galashiels CID on 101, quoting incident number 1112 of February 8, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.