Hundreds take part in 15th Borders Fun Run to help multiple sclerosis sufferers

More than £5,000 was raised to help multiple sclerosis sufferers at a fun run held in the Borders at the weekend.

Around 300 runners of all ages and abilities set off from Priorwood House in Melrose to complete the three-mile course on Saturday.

Organised by the town’s Crawford Builders, the annual event, being held for the 15th time, attracted entries from across the region.

All money raised goes to the Borders group of the MS Society to fund a range of therapies for patients including hydrotherapy, reflexology and remedial massage.

Some 40 volunteers helped marshal the course, laid out to be wheelchair-friendly and suitable for prams and dogs.

Borders MS Society group spokesperson Judy Eglington said: “It was a lovely, family day, and the weather was near perfect.

“We’re thrilled that we have so many supporters in the Borders. They turn out every year in their droves for this. It’s wonderful to see them running through Melrose with their bright orange MS T-shirts on.

“All money raised from this event goes directly to the Borders group and will be spent on very beneficial therapies for people with MS in the Borders.

“We have a range of therapies, and we get very good feedback – it really helps them. The last couple of years we have been doing hydrotherapy at the Borders General Hospital, which is particularly good for people who can’t walk.