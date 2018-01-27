Hundreds have a ball at Kelso for Doddie Weir’s charities

A ball at Kelso’s Springwood Park last night, January 26, in aid of two charities set up by Borders rugby legend Doddie Weir last year attracted a turnout of almost 600.

Among the capacity attendance were other big names from Scottish rugby, fellow members of the Borders farming community, friends, family and assorted well-wishers.

Trish Henderson, Jo Ballantyne, Mary Young and Woody Morris enjoying the craic at the Doddie Weir Tartan Giraffe Dance at Kelso.

Titled the Tartan Giraffe Ball, referring to Doddie’s fondness for often-gaudy tartan suits and late Hawick rugby commentator Bill McLaren’s description of him as being “like a mad giraffe”, it featured an auction of 175 lots, both online and on the night,

Proceeds will go to the charities the 47-year-old, of Blainslie, set up after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease just over a year ago, Doddie Weir’5 Trust and the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

A spokesman for the event’s organisers said: “Everyone in the farming and sporting communities was shocked when they heard of Doddie’s diagnosis last year, but we have watched in admiration as he continues to demonstrate his determination to tackle this disease head on.”

Look out for a full report in next week’s Southern, out next Thursday.

Callum and Mary Crawford with Doddie Weir and Carl Hogg, enjoying the reception at Springwood Park, the Tartan Giraffe Ball at Kelso.

Sue and Henry Beck with John Jeffrey findind their table at the packed out Doddie Weir MND fundraiser, the Tartan Giraffe Ball at Kelso.