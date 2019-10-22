House plans judged too modern for Ettrick Valley during planning appeal debate

A couple hoping to build a modern-looking house in the Ettrick Valley have had their hopes dashed after councillors ruled that it would look out of place.

Darin Strutt and Jennifer Ettienne were granted planning permission in principle in February for a house and detached garage on land to the south east of Honey Cottage Caravan Park, near Hopehouse, west of Roberton.

However, that approval was subject to several conditions relating to architectural and building material choices.

The couple, of Simpson Loan in Edinburgh, submitted design proposals for a three-bedroom house there, but those were rejected in July by councillor planners concerned they “would not relate sympathetically to the character of the surrounding area and neighbouring built form”.

The couple appealed against that thumbs-down, but members of Scottish Borders Council’s local review body, though divided in opinion, upheld that decision at their meeting on Monday.

Galashiels councillor Sandy Aitchison said: “I am all for innovative architecture.

“This home could be used to generate its own energy and so on. Normal architecture doesn’t lend itself to that, but it has to be in the context of where it sits, and that is a challenge in this particular place.”

His Jedburgh counterpart Scott Hamilton added: “It’s a very modern design and I don’t find the scale overwhelming – it’s the design causing the issue for me.

“It’s a rural and unique area, and we don’t want to detract from that.

“I’m mindful of what they have done in terms of shielding, but I feel the design here is not going to be appropriate for this location.

“If this was a building elsewhere, I would take my hat off to it, but this rural area needs to be protected.”

However, Jim Fullarton and Simon Mountford disagreed and called on fellow committee members to approach the application with open minds.

“This is an attempt to be bold and innovative,” East Berwickshire member Mr Fullarton said.

“I think we have to look at this in context of where it is. It’s in the country. It is subtly set and well below the ground level.

“The use of corrugated roofs and timber is common place in the country.

“We are aware of a pastiche being created with these design briefs for certain sites.

“We have to open our minds to materials and those that are sustainable.

“We must have an open mind and beware of pastiche.”

Kelso councillor Mr Mountford added: “It ticks all the boxes in terms of environmental impact and sustainability.

“It comes down to whether this conflicts with other traditional houses in the area of whether it complements them.

“I think it could be quite harmonious.

“The landscaping and visual intrusion is going to be minimal and the environmental and ecological aspects of it outweigh the concerns over traditional characteristics.”

A supporting statement submitted on the applicant’s behalf by Duns-based architect Keith Renton had described the house as contemporary but also “designed to mitigate against any concerns that could have arisen from the immediate neighbours and local community”.

Appealing to the review body this week, it added: “The siting and design of the proposed new house will provide a modest modern home which is sustainable thermally and energy-efficient.

“The planners state that they are not in keeping with the area. This is absurd as the metal roofing and timber walling materials are those being used and approved in a house to the north east of the site.”

Members voted against a motion by Mr Fullarton and Mr Mountford to overturn the decision and upheld the planners’ original ruling instead.