House and six cars broken into in Hawick

Six cars and a house were broken into in two Hawick streets within the space of a few hours this week.

All the half-dozen vehicles targeted were parked in Wilson Drive, and the home burgled was in adjoining Fairhurst Drive.

Nothing was taken from any of the cars, but all six had windows broken by the would-be thieves.

Property including a mobile phone and cash was stolen from the house in Fairhurst Drive, however.

Police officers investigating the seven break-ins believe they are linked.

They all took place between 9pm on Tuesday, February 20, and 6.30am on Wednesday, February 21.

Detective sergeant Barry Roebuck, of the criminal investigation department at Galashiels police station, said: “These break-ins have caused considerable distress for the local community, and we are eager to trace those responsible as soon as possible.

“I would ask anyone who was in the Wilson Drive and Fairhurst Drive areas between 9pm on Tuesday, February 20, and 6.30am on Wednesday, February 21, and saw anything suspicious to get in touch with us at their earliest convenience.”

Anyone with information on this week’s break-ins can contact officers at Galashiels police station on 101, quoting incident number 0386 of February 21.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.