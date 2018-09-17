Hosts Hawick deliver memorable 24th Borders Walking Festival

Hosts Hawick have handed the baton to Ettrick, Yarrow and Selkirk following the runaway success of the 24th Borders Walking Festival.

With hundreds of walkers flocking to the town from all over the UK and further afield, the 2018 festival has been hailed a great success.

Marion Short, chair of the Hawick Walking Festival Group, said: “Visitors came from as far as Switzerland, America and Luxembourg.

“It was lovely to meet such nice people from all over the United Kingdom as well as those from abroad. They seemed to take great pleasure in meeting up with old friends from past walking festivals.

“Most walks were fully booked with the sections of the Borders Abbeys Way particularly popular.”

The six-day event included all manor of walks from easy strolls to strenuous hikes, and evening entertainment.

Fresh fruit was provided by Morrisons and Sainsburys for the participants, who were also gifted Hawick Tartan souvenirs and Hawick Balls, as well as refillable water bottles from Scottish Water.

The weather was mixed, with some days dogged by wet conditions, but the rain failed to detract from the enjoyment of the event.

“Monday was very wet, but that did not seem to dampen the enthusiasm of all who took part,” Mrs Short said. We have already received e-mails thanking us for the festival.”

She added her thanks to the hard-working committee, walk leaders and countryside rangers, as well as individuals behind the scenes, who helped stage the event

Members of the 2018 and 2019 hosting committees will meet later this month to facilitate the official handover, which began when Mrs Short handed the festival walking stick to Alistair Pattullo and Barbara Richardson from the Ettrick, Yarrow and Selkirk committees on the opening day of the festival.

