Honours joy for Jedburgh’s Annie and police chief Lesley

A healthcare expert and the area’s police chief have both been recognised in this years new year’s honours list.

Annie Barr, formerly of Jedburgh, has been awarded an MBE for services to exports in healthcare.

Chief Superintendent Lesley Clark.

After a 35 year career in the NHS, which included stints at Dingleton and Peel hospitals, Annie, whose parents Ian and Eleanor Weir still live in Jedburgh, moved to north east England to study in 1984.

She set up Annie Barr Associates in 1999 and currently employs 14 UK staff and over 600 further staff in China and Taiwan, provides healthcare training to companies across the UK and overseas.

The 55-year-old, who now lives in Hexham with her husband Clive, said: “I have done a lot of work with encouraging people to export to different countries, in particular China. There I am working with older people and helping the Chinese government in showing them how to care for older people.

“I think that’s mainly why I got this honour.”

Meanwhile Chief Superintendent Lesley Clark, who is divisional commander for the Lothian and Borders division of Police Scotland, received the Queen’s Police Medal for distinguished service.

Her 29-year career began when she joined the Special Constabulary in 1987 before moving to Lothian and Borders.

As divisional commander she has dedicated herself to mentoring and coaching others. She is also a qualified event commander mentor, one of only six within the country and the only female.

Deputy Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said: “The Queen’s Police Medal is one of the highest honours awarded to officers, and we are very proud as an organisation that two of our officers, one serving and one recently retired, have received this accolade.

“This year’s recipients exemplify the dedication and enthusiasm required to achieve success that has a valuable impact on the communities we serve.”