Hold-up fails to spoil Walkerburn’s festive lights switch-on

Walkerburn’s Christmas lights switch-on was put on hold for 24 hours – but it was worth the wait, say villagers.

For the last few years, one of the village’s residents, Ian Thompson, of Farm House, formerly the village police station, has donated his garden and hedge for its Christmas lights display.

The big switch-on was originally due to take place on Saturday, but it transpired Ian was not home that day, so the ceremony and carol-singing were put back to the next day.

The delay didn’t dampen spirits, and the event was a big success with more than 30 villagers turning up to get into the Christmas spirit.

The young lady chosen to perform the switch on was Martha Bremner, a pupil at Walkerburn Primary School.

Kirsty Lees, president of the Christmas lights festival committee, said: “For the last three or four years, Ian has generously allowed us to use his garden for the Christmas tree.

“We had previously used the outside of the town hall, but because of the renovation work, there was no longer room there.

“We always have a festival lass to switch on the lights, chosen by staff at the primary school on academic achievement and standard of behaviour over the course of the year. We’re a small village, and the switch-on brings us all together.”

Committee vice-president Bob Haddow installed the lights.