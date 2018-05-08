Heroin worth £3,500 seized by police in Galashiels

A man has been arrested and charged following a seizure of class-A drugs in Galashiels.

Police officers on patrol in the town’s Beech Avenue on Friday, May 4, discovered the drugs while carrying out a stop-and-search.

Around 37g of heroin was seized, worth an estimated £3,500, along with more than £500 in cash.

A subsequent search of an address in nearby Laurel Grove resulted in the discovery of around 60g of herbal cannabis and numerous tablets, since sent for analysis.

The 27-year-old man they arrested is due to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court today, May 8.

Inspector Tony Hodges, deputy local area commander for the Borders, said: “Tackling drug crime is one of our top priorties, and thanks to the proactive work of our local officers in Galashiels, sizeable quantities of heroin were seized before they could be distributed within our communities.

“The public have a vital role to play in helping us target drug offenders by reporting any ongoing concerns or suspicions they have in their area, either by calling 101 or making an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”