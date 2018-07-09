Heriot pupils’ term highlighted by growth rooted in their garden and financial acumen

Heriot primary school pupils have just finished a hectic term during which they raised money for charity and highlighted their green-fingered credentials.

The P5-7 class were set an enterprise topic – ‘Grow A Pound’ – by their class teacher, Mrs Sheridan.

She gave each child £1 and asked them to devise a little business to make some money. Pupils decided that whatever they made, after paying back their £1, would be donated to Alzheimer Scotland – the 12 children raised £403, pictured.

The whole school has been lucky to work with Anna Craigen from the Borders Forest Trust.

She helped pupils transform the school’s outdoor garden and, in doing so, they managed to gain their John Muir Award.