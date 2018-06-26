Here’s your Earlston Civic Week timetable for 2018

Earlston Civic Week kicks off this weekend.

It starts on Sunday with a service at Earlston Parish Church, followed by the Redpath Ramble at 2pm in the Sqaure and car treasure hunt at 5pm from the rugby club. Football fives run from 11am in Runciman Park.

The next day there’s a pet show, duck race, table top sale and barbecue all from 6.30pm at Cauldie. On Tuesday the White Hill Race is at 7.30pm and the Black hill Race at 7pm.

On Wednesday it’s party time for the kids from 1pm to 3pm in the marquee followed by the quiz there at 8pm. Thursday sees bowling at the bowling club at 7pm, and bingo in the marquee also at 7pm.

Friday’s senior citizen’s entertainment begins at 1:30pm in the marquee before Scocha plays there from 8pm with a disco until 1am.

On Saturday morning, fancy dress judging is at 12pm with the parade at 1pm.

That afternoon there’s sports in the rugby ground from 2pm to 5pm and guest beers and live music. The torchlight parade leaves the East Green at 10.15pm arriving at The Hugh for the grand firework finale at 10.45pm. A disco follows in the marquee from 11pm.