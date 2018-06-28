Here’s this year’s Jethart Callant’s Festival timetable

The Jethart Callant’s Festival is now well underway and set to pick up the pace ahead of it’s main day in just over two weeks time.

It arrives at Souden’ Kirk at 2.15pm and Camptown at 4.30pm before returning to Jedburgh Market Place at 6.15pm.

A shindig in the town hall follows at 8.30pm.

On Sunday, a family day at Lothian Park starts at 12.45pm and includes children’s sports, a duck race and a teddy bears’ picnic.

Tuesday night’s Jethart’s Got Talent contest in the town hall starts at 7pm. Entry is £1 on the door.

The festival’s third rideout, to Crailing and Nisbet, is next Wednesday, July 4, leaving Back Bongate at 6pm.

The horses arrive at Nisbet 7.30pm and return to Market Place at 10pm.

Redeswire follows on Saturday, July 7. with the horses leaving Back Bongate at 10am and arriving at Carter Bar for 12.30pm. This year’s address will be given by Roy Mack, an ex-Melrosian and former PE teacher. The cavalcade leaves Redesire at 1.20pm arriving at Dolhpinston Moor for races at 3.15pm, leaving again 4.30pm. It returns to Market Place at 6pm. A Redeswire dinner follows that evening in the Town Hall at 7pm.

The next day, the new leading rein rideout leaves the Pleasance at 12pm stopping for refreshments at Riverside Park at 1pm and returning to Market Place at 2pm. The Kirkin’ of the Callant follos that evening in Jedburgh Old and Trinity Parish Church at 6.30pm, with the parade there leaving the Grammar School at 6pm.

The following Monday’s Queen’s ride to Fulton Peel Tower follows a similar route as Mary Queen of Scots when she visited the wounded Bothwell at Hermitage Castle in October, 1566. Riders leave Back Bongate 6.30pm. Arrives Fulton Peel Tower 7.35pm. Leaves 8pm. Cavalcade meets band at castle back in Jedburgh at 9.10pm. Market Place 9.25pm. While the riders are out of town the Jedforest Instrumental Band and Jedburgh Royal British Legion Pipe Band will play a joint concert in the bandstand at Murray’s Green from 7.15 - 8.30pm.

On Tuesday, July 10 there’s an afternoon social in the Royal British Legion between 2pm and 4pm.

In a change to previous years the normal Tuesday evening rideout to Lanton will take place as part of Wednesday’s Ancrum ride. Horses leave Back Bongate at 4.30pm arriving at Lanton at 5.40pm. It leaves there 5.55pm arriving at Ancrum at 6.40pm. Here the Callant will lay a wreath at the war memorial before dancinga reel with Ancrum Primary School children. The horses leave Ancrum at 6.40pm arriving back at Market Place at 9.30pm.

The investiture ceremony and callant’s walk take place on Thursday evening from 7.15pm in the Market Place, with the Callant’s Reel performed on the platform place after the walk around the town.

The celebrations on Festival Friday begin at 8.30am when the cavalcade assembles at Back Bongate. Preceded by the band, it arrives at the platform in Abbey Place at 8.45am where the Lady Provost pins a rosette to the Jethart Flag borne by the Callant. 9am - Cavalcade proceeds by Jed Road, Kenmore Toll, Oxnam Road, Blair Avenue, Lothian Road, Lochend, Howden to Ferniehirst Castle. Here the Recitation of Walter Laidlaw’s “Reprisal” will be given at 10.10am by Jedburgh Grammar School pupil Kobe Ross. An address by a representative of the Kerr family will follow before one verse of Jethart’s Here and one verse of Brave Lads o’ Jethart. At 10.35am the cavalcade proceeds to Douglas Camp, Lintalee. It arrives at the Capon Tree at 11.10am where the president of the Callant’s Club pins a sprig from the tree to the Callant’s sash. The cavalcade continues to King of the Wood, Inchbonny. 11.30am - The Toll. Band leads cavalcade to Market place, with the cavalcade saluting the war memorial as they pass it, and proceeds down the Canongate. The Jed is forded at Auld Brig at 11.40am and the cavalcade then continues via Priors Road, Bongate to Townfoot Brig. At noon the bands lead the cavalcade by way of High Street, Mercat Cross, Canongate onto A68 to Kenmore Toll and the war memorial where at 12.30pm the Callant and his henchmen dismount. The Flowers of the Forest is played by an unseen piper. The Callant, attended by his right and left-hand men, lays a wreath on the memorial before one verse of “O God Our Help in Ages Past” is sung, followed by the sounding of The Last Post as the Callant dips the flag. One minute’s silence is ended by sounding of Reveille. The Callant resumes his place at the head of the cavalcade which moves on to the platform, there to witness the ceremonial return of the Jethart Flag, presentation of the Callant’s Cup. Callan tArnold will then acknowledge his mounted supporters as they pass the day’s ceremonial proceedings come to a close. On Friday afternoon between 1pm and 5pm a family fun day is being held around Murray’s Green and Abbey Place. The fancy dress parade begins at 6pm and will make it’s way around the town before the Jethart Callant’s Festival Ball takes place later that evening.

Further entertainment is on offer at the Jedburgh Border Games on Saturday. The games begin with the cannon firings at 6am in Market Place before continuing at Riverside Park from 12pm.

Sunday’s ceremonial return of the sashes will take place at Mary Queen of Scot’s House at 2pm.