Here’s the details you need for every Borders town’s appointment night

The season of festivals, civic weeks and common ridings is almost upon us once again.

And the much anticipated announcements of each town’s chosen principals, are coming in thick and fast over the next four weeks.

With Melrose’s main man already announced and Coldstream’s principals out in the open, it now falls upon remaining towns to announce their principals during the coming weeks.

The next announcement is due this Friday, April 19, with Kelso announcing this year’s Kelso Laddie in the town square at 7.30pm and Kelso Pipe Band playing from 7pm.

The next announcements follow one week later when Selkirk’s Royal Burgh standard bearer comes out the doors at the town hall carried shoulder high at 7pm on Friday, April 26.

This is followed by a dance in the Victoria Halls from 9.30pm.

Galashiels announces its Braw Lad and Braw Lass from the Burgh Chambers balcony at 8pm that same night. The principals will dance with schoolchildren under the balcony before adults can meet them in the Volunteer Hall at the over 18s’ dance.

And at the same time, Peebles Beltane will host an introduction night in the Burgh Hall from 7pm where the Cornet Elect and Lass will be named alongside this year’s other principals.

The two youngsters at the helm of Tweedbank Fair will be announced on Saturday, April 27 from the Tweedbank Community Centre at 6.30pm.

Hawick’s picking night follows on Wednesday, May 8. The halberdier and the Drum and Fife band will leave the town hall at 7pm to visit the Cornet Elect’s house to start proceedings. A walk round the town follows, culminating at the Town Hall for the congratulatory smoker.

Melrose will hold an introduction night for the Melrosian Elect, the queen and her court on Friday, May 3 with guests mustering from around 7pm.

Yetholm announces its Bari Gadgi and Bari Manushi the same evening in the Wauchope Hall at 7pm.

Lauder will name its Cornet and Lass on Friday, May 10, from 8pm at the Town Hall.

That same night in Innerleithen the St Ronan’s Games’ Standard Bearer-Elect, his Lass, the Principal Guest and the Lady Busser will be announced at 8pm.

The reel will be danced outside the Memorial Hall immediately after the introductions.

The Jethart Callant is named on Friday, May 17, and the announcement takes place in the square at 7.30pm.

On the same evening, the Langholm Cornet votes will be counted from 7pm and the result announced from the Buccleuch Centre at around 9pm.