Here’s all the times you need for this year’s Melrose Festival

It will be all eyes on Melrosian elect Ben Magowan as the town’s festivities begin this Sunday with a wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial at 10.45am.

That will be followed by the kirkin’ of the Melrosian in the parish church at 11am and football and netball competitions at Gibson Park at 1.30pm.

On Monday, a rideout leaves the Greenyards Triangle at 6pm. The day’s concluding ceremonies take place in Market Square at 9.30pm.

On Tuesday, there is a fancy dress parade assembling at 6.15pm in Gibson Park, with a disco in Melrose RFC clubrooms afterwards, then on Wednesday, the cycle ride leaves Gibson Park at 6.30pm and arrives for a family barbecue at Annay Road at 8pm.

Thursday sees the ceremonies start at 7pm, with the installation of the Melrosian and crowning of the festival queen in Melrose Abbey, or in the parish church if wet.

The next day, the Melrosian will conclude the week’s visits to care homes, schools, nurseries and hospitals.

The festival concludes on Saturday. A tour of ceremonies begins in Market Square at 8.50am, with visits to Newstead, Trimontium, Gattonside, Abbotsford, Darnick Tower and then the abbey.

At 2.30pm, sports start in Gibson Park. Melrose Pipe Band will play in Market Square at 7pm, before a dinner in the rugby club at 8pm.