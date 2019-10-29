Here’s all the times you need for this year’s bonfires and firework dispays in the Borders

November 5, isn’t the only date to bear in mind if you’re hoping to take in some bonfire night fun this year.

A host of organised bonfires and firework displays will take place this Saturday, and next, too.

St Boswells community club is offering a fireworks display, sponsored by local firms, as well as soup, stovies and drinks at the rugby club in Jenny Moore’s Road this Saturday from 6.30pm.

That same evening, bonfire night celebrations return to the Borders Event Centre at Kelso’s Springwood Park. The bonfire will be lit at 6pm with fireworks from 6.30pm. There’ll be food available and music from noon Entertainments. Admission is free but car parking costs £5.

Lauder Community Council’s bonfire is lit at 5.15pm that night too, at Burnmill , and will be followed by a low noise fireworks display at 6.15pm.

In Peebles, celebrations by the Round Table take place in Victoria Park at 7pm.

The Haining Estate in Selkirk will also host to a fireworks display from 6.30pm. There’ll be live music, hot food and a bar. Entry is free and donations are welcome.

On Guy Fawkes’ night proper, Tuesday, November 5, a bonfire will be lit on Denholm Green at 6pm. Fish and chips will be available from 5pm and the fireworks display begins at 7pm. Donations can be made on the night.

In Innerleithen, the Rotary Club will light a bonfire in the field behind the medical centre at 7pm with fireworks from 7.30pm. Entry is £3 each or £10 for a family.

Ancrum’s bonfire on the green will be lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks starting at 7pm.

On Saturday, November 9.,Tweedbank Thistle FC will host a fundraising event at Tweedbank Park. The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm with fireworks at 7.30pm . Donations collected on the night.

Food and hot drinks will be provided by Galashiels Academy students.

Money raised will be split between the football club, Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue, Joe’s Toes and the Borders Children Charity.