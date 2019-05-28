Here’s all the dates you need for West Linton’s 2019 Whipman Week

West Linton’s Whipman week gets under way tomorrow, kicking off a busy schedule of activities and events.

Adrian and Fiona Jackson carried out their last duties as whipman and lass on Sunday, leading a junior rideout.

Whipman's lass 2018 Fiona Jackson.

And at tomorrow’s installation ceremony, the couple will officially hand over the reins to 2019 Whipman and lass Guy and Delia Thorley.

On Saturday, the Whipman rideout leaves from Bogsbank Road at 10am and returns at around 3.30pm.

There’s also a children’s fancy-dress contest and a fun afternoon on the green.

The following day, there’s a family cycle ride, a service at St Andrew’s Church, five-a-side football and a dog show.

Monday evening sees children’s football, cycle and scooter events, junior football and netball, an adults’ bike ride and ladies’ netball games.

On Tuesday, there’s a tea and tots morning and a junior disco at night. The following evening there are cross-country events, bogie races, wheelbarrow races and a pillow fight on the lower green.

Two comedy shows and a rugby tournament follow next Thursday, before an ex-whipmen’s dinner dance next Friday.

The week concludes on Saturday, June 8, with a hockey tournament, wreath-laying ceremony, sports day, book sale, market, tug-o’-war competition and presentation of trophies.

Full details are in the Whipman programme and online.