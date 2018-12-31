Heiton villagers to the rescue with cheque

Border Search And Rescue Unit (BSARU) received almost £500 as a result of Heiton community library cafe’s Christmas lunch.

Rescue team leader Bob Mckeand, chairman Brian Tyson and treasurer Kevin Sterrick attended the village hall event.

Bob said: “The event was very well attended with an excellent lunch and raffle.

“The team were invited along to receive a cheque for the money raised which totalled a fantastic £489.88, which was presented to us by Gill Harrop, of Heiton village hall.

“The team relies heavily on donations from the public and we are therefore very grateful for this generous donation. Thank you to all those who attended the lunch and helped raise money for us.”

He added: “Our current funding goal is for a new purpose-built base to be built in Kelso which will allow us to operate more efficiently during emergency call-outs.”