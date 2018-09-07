Heiton soldier banned from road for 16 months for drink-driving

A man is set to be dismissed from the Royal Military Police after admitting driving while almost four times the legal alcohol limit.

Jack Fenick will be demoted in rank and return to being a regular serving soldier after admitting that offence at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

He pleaded guilty to driving at Pinnaclehill, Kelso, on August 12 with a breath-alcohol count of 87 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the 21-year-old called the police at 3.50am on the day of the offence to say he had crashed his father’s car in the middle of Kelso’s Sainsbury’s roundabout.

The fiscal said he had caused “a fair amount of damage” but the vehicle was not causing an obstruction.

Police officers traced him to his home address in Heiton and he confirmed he was the driver.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said: “He had been out in Kelso with friends. He drank too much and for the life of him cannot give an explanation why he got into the vehicle.

“He co-operated fully with the police.”

Mr Patrick said the offence had major consequences for his client, currently serving with the Royal Military Police in Colchester, Essex.

He explained that he had been in the British Army for 18 months but would be dismissed from its police force and will become a regular serving soldier instead.

Mr Patrick said: “It has had a major impact on his career.”

Fenick was disqualified from driving for 16 months and fined £350.