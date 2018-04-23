Heat is on as Borders MP goes the distance for charities

Some like it hot, and Borders MP John Lamont would appear to be one of them as he yesterday completed the hottest-ever London Marathon in under four hours, raising more than £4,000 for charity.

The Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk MP was among almost 40,000 runners braving temperatures of up to 24C – the highest recorded in the event’s 37-year history, to tackle the 26-mile run.

The 42-year-old finished in a time of three hours and 38 minutes, making him the fastest of the record number of 17 MPs taking part.

He has raised more than £4,000 for charities funding research into motor neurone disease, to be split equally between MND Scotland and the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

John said: “It was far too hot to run a marathon, but I’m really pleased to have got round. It’s also a nice bonus to have been the first MP to have crossed the finishing line as well.

“The crowds in London were great. They really keep you going when your lungs and legs are telling you to stop.

“A huge thanks to everyone who has donated already. The support from Borderers in particular has been amazing.

“It was a huge boost to have reached my fundraising target before I started the race.

“Both MND Scotland and Doddie’s foundation do fantastic work to support people living with motor neurone disease and their families.

“Every penny raised will help pay for this support, as well as funding research into a cure for this terrible disease.”

To donate further, go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JohnLamontMND

This was the MP’s third marathon, following ones in New York in 2011 and Edinburgh in 2012.