Work on cancer centre extension is halted

The planned expansion of the Macmillan Cancer Centre at the Borders General Hospital has been postponed until after the summer after the builder contracted to do the work closed down.

T. Graham and Son of Langholm were hired to make the £800,000 extension to the charity’s current space, but the firm entered voluntary liquidation last month, with the loss of 27 jobs.

The works were funded by a £400,000 contribution from Macmillan Cancer Support – the other half coming from local donations through the “Give us a hand, help us expand” appeal organised by The Difference, NHS Borders’ charity wing.

Carol Gillie, NHS Borders director of finance, said: “The works, which were at an early stage, are currently on pause whilst we follow due process to appoint a new contractor.

“We anticipate that this will be a minimum of three months.

“I would like to reassure everyone who has generously donated to this project that their donations are ring-fenced and will be used for the purposes they were intended.”

She added: “I would also like to reassure patients and their families and carers that there will be no impact on their treatment during the pause, or when works restart later in the year.”

Macmillan’s head of services in Scotland, Janice Preston, added: “We are saddened to hear of this local company going into liquidation and all the people this will affect.

“The impact on the expansion and improvement works will be kept to a minimum and we would like to reassure everyone locally who generously donated towards this development that we will be working with NHS Borders to get work under way again later in the year.

“We look forward to sharing updates on our progress in the coming months.”