Which pharmacies are open over Christmas in the Borders?

No-one wants to get ill at Christmas, but bad luck can always strike.

While all Health Centres and GP Practices in the Borders will be closed for the public holidays on December 25 & 26, you may need to visit a pharmacy over the festive period, and there are some open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

On Christmas Eve, the following pharmacies will be open:

- In Galashiels, Boots Pharamcy and Tesco Pharmacy will both be open 9am to 6pm

- In Hawick, Boots Pharmacy will be open 10am to 4pm and Borders Pharmacy will be open 10am to 2pm.

On Christmas Day, those who need to visit a pharmacy will have to travel to Berwick-upon-Tweed, where Tesco Pharmacy is open 2pm to 4pm.

And on Boxing Day the following pharmacies will be open:

- In Duns, GLM Romanes Pharmacy will be open 10am to 12pm

- In Galashiels, Boots Pharmacy will be open 8am to 6pm

- In Hawick, Boots Pharamcy will be open 11am to 3pm

- In Innerleithen, M Farren Pharmacy will be open 10am to 12pm.

All Health Centres will be open December 27-29 following the Christmas public holidays and will also be open and back to normal from Wednesday, January 3 2018 following the New Year public holidays.

If you or someone you care for is unwell and can’t wait until your GP surgery re-opens, contact the NHS 24 helpline on 111. If the condition is immediately life threatening, dial 999 for an emergency ambulance.