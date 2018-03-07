Snow storms increase pressure

The “exceptional pressures” being felt by NHS Borders has not been helped by the extreme snowstorms of last week.

The weather conditions meant Borders General Hospital patients who were ready to leave could not be discharged, and the A&E department is experiencing exceptionally high demand, both of which leads to further pressure on bed availability.

Dr Cliff Sharp, medical director, said: “We are working hard to discharge patients who are well enough to go home to create some more space, however, this takes time.

“If you have a relative in any of our hospitals who is ready to be discharged, please make arrangements to collect them as soon as you can.

“We are looking after some very sick people, so please help us take the pressure off the hospital and only go to A&E if you have an illness or injury that is serious and requires urgent medical attention.

“If you do need to attend A&E you may have to wait longer than usual so please be patient and remember that our staff are doing their best.”