NHS Borders has said that all outpatient appointments at the Borders General Hospital and Community Hospitals are planned to go ahead on Monday, March 5.

All planned elective procedures will also go ahead.

Both these services had been cancelled earlier this week as the storm hit the region, when it became unsafe to travel to hospital.

If there is any change to this, the NHS Borders website will be updated at 3pm on Sunday ... check at www.nhsborders.scot.nhs.uk