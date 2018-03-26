NHS Borders surgeries back running as normal

All of the Borders GP surgeries and health centres affected by this morning’s IT problems are fully operational once again.

The IT issue which left staff unable to access patients records this morning has now been resolved.

Borderers were being asked to call ahead before attending their appointments, however with those issues now resolved, services are operating as normal once again.

Primary and community services general manager Kenny Mitchell said: “We would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding this morning.”