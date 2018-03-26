NHS Borders appointments disrupted by IT issues

Borderers with appointments at any of the region’s GP surgeries and health centres today are being warned of cancellations due to ongoing IT problems.

The problems are affecting all NHS Borders surgeries, meaning staff are struggling to access patient records.

Anyone with an appointment today is being asked to call ahead to their surgery to see whether their appointment is affected.

Primary and community services general manager Kenny Mitchell said: “We are working hard to resolve these issues quickly.

“For the time being, GP surgeries and health centres are trying to limit the impact of these IT issues for patients.

“If you have an appointment today we suggest you contact your surgery to see if your appointment is affected.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding at this time.”