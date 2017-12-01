Doddie’s frustration over lack of research

Borders rugby legend Doddie Weir, who received the horrific news that he had motor neurone disease a year ago, talked this week about his sheer frustration over the lack of research into the condition.

He was talking at the TriFitness gym in Galashiels, where he has been working with staff to come up with a programme that will help others with similar conditions.

He said he felt he had to do something, because he felt there was a lack of progress.

He told us: “Since my diagnosis, it’s been really frustrating because there’s really nothing getting done about it.

“This is why I would like to make a difference.

“In this day and age, to have no new drugs in 22 years for a terminal illness, and for there to have been no trials in Scotland to try to find a cure, is frustrating.

“I’ve had to come here myself to try and find ways of coming up with ideas myself, which shouldn’t be the case in today’s environment.

“Someone upstairs has dealt me with the MND card, and at the moment, I’m trying to see if I can make a difference, and that’s where I am.

“Hopefully I can in some small shape or form.”

