BGH pharmacists still in with a chance of retaining national award

The pharmacy team at the Borders General Hospital is once again heading for the glittering Scottish Pharmacist Awards, after being named as finalists for the much-coveted Hospital Pharmacy Team of the Year award for the second consecutive year, after winning the title in 2017.

Now in its ninth year, the awards event – which sees the cream of Scotland’s pharmacy sector flock to the Edinburgh International Conference Centre – was supposed to be held on Saturday, March 3, however, the impact of the snow storms which blanketed the country meant it had to be postponed.

The ceremony will now be held on Saturday, March 24.

Alison Wilson, Director of Pharmacy at NHS Borders said: “The team have all worked really hard over the last few years to change and improve the service that they provide, by looking at new and innovative ways to work.

“Being considered for this award for the second year in a row really reflects that.”

The event is held to celebrate the achievements of those in the pharmacy profession.

When selecting the finalists, the judges were looking for teams with excellent communication and collaborative working practices at their centre, as well as evidence of on-going and dynamic contribution to the healthcare of patients within its care on a daily basis.

It was a change in the working approach by the BGH team that impressed the judges.

After identifying innovative new ways to prioritise workload, a new rota and work pattern was adopted which has enabled the team to provide a more responsive service and deliver more staff training.

The role that the pharmacy aseptic team play in supporting NHS Borders to provide timely treatment to patients and meet national treatment targets was also recognised by the judges.