Hawick youngster Ryan hoping to be lucky mascot for Scotland rugby team

A Hawick youngster is hoping to act as a good-luck charm for Scotland’s rugby union team at the start of this year’s Six Nations tournament.

Primary six pupil Ryan Scott has been chosen to represent the Borders as a mascot at Scotland’s opening fixture against Italy at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Saturday, February 2.

That opportunity came his way after Burnfoot Community School was approached by Scottish Rugby Union to provide a mascot for the game.

Pupils’ names were put in a hat, and the 10-year-old, a player for the school rugby team, had his picked out.

Ryan, of Burnfoot, admits he will be nervous when he walks out at the national stadium next month and also said he is hoping to meet Hawick rugby hero Stuart Hogg, capped 65 times by the national team so far.

He said: “I’ve been to Murrayfield once, just last year, but I’m looking forward to going again.

“It felt great to be chosen as a mascot, and I’m hoping to meet Stuart Hogg.

“I think I will be kind of nervous.”

David Oliver, Hawick Rugby Club’s development officer, said: “The Scottish Rugby Union has been involved with Burnfoot Primary School for a couple of months now, and they asked the school if they could provide a mascot, and they put all the kids’ name in a hat and Ryan’s came out.

“It’s brilliant that Ryan has been selected.

“He’s a quiet lad who plays for the school team, which was what we are looking for because we have some great coaches at Burnfoot teaching the kids.

“Ryan’s a nice kid who is very much deserving of this honour of running out at Murrayfield with the team.”

“We do a rugby breakfast with them at the school. The kids come in a bit early and have some toast, cereal and a hot drink, and I take them down to the games hall and do half an hour of just playing rugby games and have a bit of a run about.

“The union are part-funding the school breakfast initiative with Scottish Borders Council.