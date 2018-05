A 27-year-old has admitted threatening to kill another woman in a series of phone messages.

Nichola McWatters pleaded guilty to sending 10 threatening messages to the woman from her home in Hawick’s Galalaw Road home on December 29.

She also admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis at her home between April 1 and July 29 last year.

McWatters was given a community payback order at Jedburgh Sheriff Court involving 170 hours’ unpaid work.