Hawick woman admits making threats to kill

An accused has admitted threatening to kill another woman in a series of phone messages.

Nicola McWatters, 27, pleaded guilty to sending 10 threatening messages to the woman from her home in Galalaw Road home in Hawick on December 29.

At Jedburgh Sheriff Court, she also admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis at her home between April 1 and July 29.

The crown has applied to seize cash found in her property, but that is being opposed by McWatters.

A proof hearing will be held at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on July 10 to determine whether the money should be forfeited.

Sentence has been deferred on the threatening messages and drug dealing charges until May 14 for the production of background reports.